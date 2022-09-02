DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Registration for 1901 posts begins tomorrow

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management, DRDO-CEPTAM will begin the registration process for Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts from September 3, 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The closing date for submission of application is till September 23, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1901 posts through the organisation. Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.

Click on DRDO CEPTAM link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the application link.

Click on it and enter the required details.

Now fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹100/- for all categories. The fee should be paid online e through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}