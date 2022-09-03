DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Registration for 1901 posts begin today, direct link here

DRDO-CEPTAM have activated the registration link for Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts on September 3, 2022. The registration process have started for 1901 posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of DRDO CEPTAM on drdo.gov.in.

The direct link to apply is given below for eligible candidates. The link has been activated at 10 am today and will close down on September 23, 2022 at 5 pm. The last date for fee payment is till September 23, 2022. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022 direct link to apply

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.

Click on DRDO CEPTAM link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the application link.

Click on it and enter the required details.

Now fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DRDO CEPTAM.