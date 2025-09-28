Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1149 posts, details here

    East Central Railway will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 1149 posts at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in.

    Published on: Sep 28, 2025 1:55 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    East Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ECR at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1149 posts in the organisation.

    East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1149 posts, details here
    East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1149 posts, details here

    The last date to apply is October 25, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Educational Qualification

    The candidate must have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade.

    Age Limit

    The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 25.10.2025.

    Selection Process

    The selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

    Application Fee

    The application fee is 100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit/Credit card or Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of East Central Railway.

    Detailed Notification Here

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/Employment News/East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply For 1149 Posts, Details Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes