East Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ECR at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1149 posts in the organisation. East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1149 posts, details here

The last date to apply is October 25, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Educational Qualification The candidate must have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade.

Age Limit The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 25.10.2025.

Selection Process The selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.