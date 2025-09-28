East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1149 posts, details here

East Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ECR at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1149 posts in the organisation.
The last date to apply is October 25, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Educational Qualification
The candidate must have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade.
Age Limit
The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 25.10.2025.
Selection Process
The selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit/Credit card or Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of East Central Railway.