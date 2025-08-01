Eastern Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website RRC, ER at rrcer.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 3115 posts in the organisation. Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration for 3115 posts begins on August 14, details here

The registration process begins on August 14 and will end on September 13, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

The candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age (as on cut-off date for receiving application). The age as recorded in the Matriculation certificate issued from a government recognized Board / Authority or the birth certificate issued from a government recognized authority shall only be reckoned for the purpose.

Selection Process

Selection of a candidate for training slot of a unit of Eastern railway will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates who apply against the notification. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of data/details filled up by candidates in the online application form.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates). The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRC ER.