ESIC recruitment 2021: Region-wise UDC, steno, MTS vacancy details

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced to fill over 3,000 vacancies in upper division clerk, multitasking staff and stenographer posts. The application forms can be filled and submitted on the website of the ESIC on or before February 15.

ESIC has announced recruitment in 28 various regions and the headquarter.

ESIC recruitment 2021: Region wise vacancy

Name of the state Number of posts Upper Division Clerk Stenographer MTS North Eastern region 1 00 17 Andhra Pradesh 7 2 26 Bihar 35 8 26 Chhattisgarh 17 3 21 Delhi 235 18 292 Directorate (Medical) Delhi 9 Goa 13 1 12 Gujarat 136 6 127 Himachal Pradesh 29 00 15 Haryana 96 13 76 Jammu and Kashmir 8 1 Jharkhand 6 26 Karnataka 199 18 65 Kerala 66 4 60 Madhya Pradesh 44 2 56 Maharashtra 318 18 258 North East region 1 17 Odisha 30 3 41 Puducherry 6 1 7 Punjab 81 2 105 Uttar Pradesh 36 5 119 Rajasthan 67 15 105 Delhi 3 Tamil Nadu 150 16 219 Telangana 25 4 43 Uttarakhand 9 1 17 West Bengal, Sikkim 113 4 203

Graduates with working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases can apply for upper division clerk post.

Class 12 pass candidates with dictation speed of 10 minutes @ 80 words per minutes and transcription rate of 50 minutes in English and 65 minutes in Hindi can apply for stenographer post.

Class 10 passouts can apply for MTS post.

Candidates must be between 18 and 27 years of age to be eligible to apply for the jobs, except for the MTS post for which the age limit is between 18 to 25 years.

