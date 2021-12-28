ESIC recruitment 2021: Region-wise UDC, steno, MTS vacancy details
- The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced to fill over 3,000 vacancies in upper division clerk, multitasking staff and stenographer posts. The application forms can be filled and submitted on the website of the ESIC on or before February 15.
ESIC has announced recruitment in 28 various regions and the headquarter.
ESIC recruitment 2021: Region wise vacancy
|Name of the state
|Number of posts
|Upper Division Clerk
|Stenographer
|MTS
|North Eastern region
|1
|00
|17
|Andhra Pradesh
|7
|2
|26
|Bihar
|35
|8
|26
|Chhattisgarh
|17
|3
|21
|Delhi
|235
|18
|292
|Directorate (Medical) Delhi
|9
|Goa
|13
|1
|12
|Gujarat
|136
|6
|127
|Himachal Pradesh
|29
|00
|15
|Haryana
|96
|13
|76
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8
|1
|Jharkhand
|6
|26
|Karnataka
|199
|18
|65
|Kerala
|66
|4
|60
|Madhya Pradesh
|44
|2
|56
|Maharashtra
|318
|18
|258
|North East region
|1
|17
|Odisha
|30
|3
|41
|Puducherry
|6
|1
|7
|Punjab
|81
|2
|105
|Uttar Pradesh
|36
|5
|119
|Rajasthan
|67
|15
|105
|Delhi
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|150
|16
|219
|Telangana
|25
|4
|43
|Uttarakhand
|9
|1
|17
|West Bengal, Sikkim
|113
|4
|203
Graduates with working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases can apply for upper division clerk post.
Class 12 pass candidates with dictation speed of 10 minutes @ 80 words per minutes and transcription rate of 50 minutes in English and 65 minutes in Hindi can apply for stenographer post.
Class 10 passouts can apply for MTS post.
Candidates must be between 18 and 27 years of age to be eligible to apply for the jobs, except for the MTS post for which the age limit is between 18 to 25 years.