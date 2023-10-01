ESIC recruitment 2023: Apply for paramedical posts at Tamil Nadu region

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for Paramedical Posts in the Tamil Nadu region. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.esic.gov.in. The application process commenced today, October 1 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 30.

ESIC Invites Applications for Paramedical Posts in Tamil Nadu; Apply by Oct 30

ESIC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 paramedical posts in the Tamil Nadu region.

ESIC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹250 for SC/ST/PwBDs/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and ex-servicemen. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹500.

ESIC recruitment 2023 selection process: The candidates who will qualify the Phase – I Written Examination shall be considered for final selection on the basis of their performance in the Phase – I Written Examination.

ESIC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.esic.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the link that reads," Click here to Submit an Online Application for Recruitment to the Paramedical Posts in ESIC"

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take a print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

