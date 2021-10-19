FCI Haryana Recruitment: Apply for 380 watchman vacancies from October 20

Food Corporation of India (FCI) will on November 20 begin the application process to fill vacancies for watchmen in its depots and offices in the state of Haryana. The last date to fill the online application form is November 19. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of FCI at fci haryana-watch-ward.in.

FCI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 380 vacancies of watchmen out of which 168 vacancies are for the Unreserved category, 38 vacancies are for the EWS category,102 vacancies are for the EWS category, and 72 vacancies are for the EWS category.

FCI recruitment age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

FCI recruitment educational qualification: The candidates applying for the post of watchman should have passed the 8th ( Middle). The Erstwhile Ex-Contractual Security Guards should have passed the 5th Standard.

FCI Punjab recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹250 as application fee.

FCI recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of FCI at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Candidates have to fill the application form in two parts. In the first part, candidates have to fill the online application form. In the second part, candidates have to upload the photographs, signature and fill the application fee.

