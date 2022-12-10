Gujarat HC recruitment 2022: 28 Legal Assistant vacancies on offer

High Court of Gujarat has notified 28 vacancies for the posts of Legal Assistant. The application process will commence on December 15 and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written examination for the post of Legal Assistant will be conducted on Sunday, January 22, 2023. The viva-vocal Test will be conducted in month of February 2023.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28 vacancies of Legal Assistant.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 35 years as on December 31, 2022.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should posses Degree in Law from any University in India or any Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission and should be Enrolled as an Advocate with Bar Council of the State.

Gujarat HC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹500 as application fee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gujarat HC recruitment 2022: How to apply Interested candidates can apply online at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in till December 31.

Notification here