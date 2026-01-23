HSSC Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration deadline extended following one-time age relaxation
Candidates can apply for HSSC Haryana Police Constable recruitment 2026 up to January 31 (11:59 pm). Previously, the application deadline was January 25.
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Male Constable(GD), Female Constable(GD), and Male Constable(Government Railway Police) recruitment examination, 2026.
This was done after the state government granted a one-time relaxation of three years beyond the prescribed respective upper age limits.
This will be applicable to candidates of all categories, HSSC said.
This recruitment drive is for-
4500 posts of Male Constable (General Duty) (Non-ESM ESP: Gen=1620, DSC=405, OSC=405, BCA=630, BCB=360, EWS=450, ESM-GEN=315, ESM-DSC=45, ESM-OSC=45, ESM-BCA=90, ESMBCB=135)
600 posts of Female Constable (General Duty) (Non-ESM ESP: Gen=216, DSC=54, OSC=54, BCA=84, BCB=48, EWS=60, ESM-GEN=42, ESM-DSC=6, ESM-OSC=6, ESM-BCA=12, ESMBCB=18)
400 posts of Male Constable (Government Railway Police) (Non-ESM ESP: Gen=144, DSC=36, OSC=36, BCA=56, BCB=32, EWS=40, ESM-GEN=28, ESM-DSC=4, ESM-OSC=4, ESM-BCA=8, ESMBCB=12).
Essential qualification
i) 10 + 2 from a recognised education Board/Institution.
ii) Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric standard or higher education.
iii) Theew will be no extra weightage for higher education.
Selection process
Haryana Staff Selection Commission will invite an adequate number of candidates on the basis of merit obtained by them in the Common Eligibility Test (CET), for Physical Measurement Test and then for Physical Screening Test. Both PET and PMT will be qualifying only.
Through PET and PMT, HSSC will shortlist candidates ten times the number of advertised posts for each category for the Knowledge Test.
(Knowledge Test (97% weightage): -
(a) All candidates will have to undergo a knowledge test of ninety-seven per cent (97 %) weightage comprising objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry equal marks.
(b) The medium of examination will be bilingual, i.e. Hindi/English, except where the knowledge of Hindi/English language of the candidates is to be tested.
(c) A general category candidate has to secure minimum fifty percentage (50%) marks in the Knowledge Test. Reserved category candidates (whether vertical or horizontal) will receive a concession of ten per cent (10%).
Additional Weightage (maximum 3 marks):-
(a) NCC certificate: Candidates having an NCC certificate of A, B or C level will get 1, 2 and 3 marks respectively.
For more details, candidates can check the official notification.
