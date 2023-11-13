Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IB Recruitment 2023: Today last date to apply for 677 SA/MT & MTS posts

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 13, 2023 04:02 PM IST

Last day to apply for 677 SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023.

The application process for 677 SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023 will end today, November 13. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs at www.mha.gov.in. The last Date for submission of the Application Fee through SBI challan (offline branch submission only) is November 16.

IB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 677 vacancies for Security Assistant/Motor Transport (SA/MT) and multi-tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen).

IB Recruitment 2023 age limit:

For SA/MT: The canididates age should not be more than 27 years.

For MTS/Gen: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

IB Recruitment 2023 selection process: The candidate has to appear in Tier-I at one of the 5 centres allotted to him/her out of his/her choice of five cities. There will be a negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer. No marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. The questions marked as “Mark for Review” by the candidates will not be considered for evaluation.

IB Recruitment 2023 application fee: The exam fee is 50- and the recruitment processing fee is 450.

