IB SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023: Registration for 677 posts begins at mha.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 14, 2023 11:02 AM IST

IB SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023 registration begins for 677 posts. The direct link to apply is given below.

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has started the registration process MHA IB SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023 on October 14, 2023. The last date to apply for the post of Security Assistant/Motor Transport (SA/MT) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen) is till November 13, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 677 posts in the organisation. Candidates can apply online through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • SA/MT: 362 posts
  • MTS/Gen: 315 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed Matriculation (10th class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education. Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which candidate has applied.

The age limit for SA/MT is below 27 years of age and MTS/Gen is 18-25 years of age.

Selection Process

The candidate has to appear in Tier-I at one of the 5 centres allotted to him/her out of his/her choice of five cities. There will be negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer. Candidates who qualify Tier I exam will be eligible for Tier II exam. On the basis of combined performance in Tier-I & Tier-II Exam of those candidates, who opted for SA/MT and both the posts, a final merit list will be prepared.

Application Fees

The exam fees is 50/- and recruitment processing charges is 450/-. Payment can be made online via SBI EPAY LITE through Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/ MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, UPI, SBI challan etc.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

