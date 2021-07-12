Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment: Exam pattern in details
IBPS clerk 2021: Selection exam pattern in details(HT file)
IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment: Exam pattern in details

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 10:16 AM IST

IBPS clerk 2021 exam registration has begun. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) selects clerks for nationalised banks every year on the basis of preliminary exam and a main exam.

IBPS clerk 2021 important dates

Online registration: July 12 to August 1

Pre-exam training: August 16

Preliminary exam date: August 28,29 and September 4

Main exam date: October 31

IBPS clerk 2021 preliminary exam scheme

Duration of the test: 1 hour

Number of questions: 100

Total marks: 100

Composition: English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability.

IBPS clerk 2021 main exam

Duration of the test: 160 minute

Number of questions: 190

Total marks: 200

Composition: General/ Financial Awareness, General English, reasoning ability and computer aptitude, quantitative aptitude

This year, IBPS will select clerks for Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO bank and Union Bank of India.

IBPS clerk 2021 vacancy details

