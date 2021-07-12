IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment: Exam pattern in details
- IBPS clerk 2021 exam registration has begun. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) selects clerks for nationalised banks every year on the basis of preliminary exam and a main exam.
IBPS clerk 2021 important dates
Online registration: July 12 to August 1
Pre-exam training: August 16
Preliminary exam date: August 28,29 and September 4
Main exam date: October 31
IBPS clerk 2021 preliminary exam scheme
Duration of the test: 1 hour
Number of questions: 100
Total marks: 100
Composition: English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability.
IBPS clerk 2021 main exam
Duration of the test: 160 minute
Number of questions: 190
Total marks: 200
Composition: General/ Financial Awareness, General English, reasoning ability and computer aptitude, quantitative aptitude
This year, IBPS will select clerks for Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO bank and Union Bank of India.
IBPS clerk 2021 vacancy details