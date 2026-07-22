The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has extended the registration date for IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026. The last date to apply for Specialist Officer and Probationary Officer has been extended till July 26, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Registration date extended till July 26, apply at ibps.in

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This recruitment drive will fill up 6715 posts in Probationary Officer posts and 745 posts in Specialist Officer posts.

ISRO VSSC to recruit for 462 Apprentice posts, graduates can appear for selection drive

Eligibility Criteria

PO: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

SO: The complete educational qualification can be checked on the Detailed Notification.

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PO: The selection process will comprise a preliminary exam, main exam, and personality test. The prelims exam will comprise 100 questions of 100 marks. The duration of the exam is 60 minutes. The main exam will have 170 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 160 minutes.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

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SO: The selection process will consist of an Online Preliminary Examination , an online main examination, and an interview. Candidates qualifying in the Preliminary Examination will be shortlisted for the Main Examination, followed by the Interview. Final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Main Examination and the Interview.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO, PO Recruitment 2026 registration link available on home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

Those candidates who will apply for Specialist Officer and Probationary Officer posts will have to pay ₹850/- as application fee for all candidates and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. The payment of application fee should be done through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

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Official Notice Here