IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 34 Assistant Professor posts

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 07, 2023

IIT Indore will recruit Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can check the complete details below.

Indian Institute of Technology, Indore has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Indore at iiti.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 34 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till April 21, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout can apply for the post. The age should be maximum 32 years.

Pay Scale

The minimum basic pay per month is 1,01,500/- for Assistant Professor Grade I post and 70,900/- for Assistant Professor Grade II pay.

The posts carry allowances such as D.A., H.R.A and Transport Allowance (TA) as per GOI rules, which at present correspond to those admissible to Central Government employees stationed at Indore.

Selection Process

The Institute will shortlist the candidates on their criteria. Only the shortlisted applicants will be contacted through the emails, provided by them in the application form. In case candidates are called for interview, they will have to carry original certificates.

