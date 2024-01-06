close_game
News / Education / Employment News / IIT Nagpur Recruitment 2024: Apply for 16 Teaching position

IIT Nagpur Recruitment 2024: Apply for 16 Teaching position

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 06, 2024 08:10 PM IST

IIT Nagpur invites applications for teaching positions, apply by January 29.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Nagpur has invited applications for teaching positions. The applictaion process commenced today, January 6 and the deadline for submitting the application form is January 29 up to 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iiitn.ac.in. The last date to receive the hard copy of the application form is February 5 till 5 pm.

IIT Nagpur recruitment 2024: 16 teaching positions to be filled(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
IIT Nagpur recruitment 2024: 16 teaching positions to be filled(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

IIT Nagpur Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 16 teaching positions.

IIT Nagpur Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is 1180 for General/OBC and EWS candidates. For SC/ST and PwD candidates, the applictaion fee is 590.

IIT Nagpur Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at iiitn.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.

Candidates have to submit the hard copy of the applictaion form to the following address:

The Director,

Indian Insitute of Information Technology, Nagpur

S.No. 140, 141/ 1 Behind Br. Sheshrao Wankhade Shetkari Sahkari Soot Girni,

village- Waranga, Po- Dongargaon( Butibori),

District- Nagpur

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

