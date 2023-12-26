Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Apply for 291 Inspector, MTS and other posts at incometaxmumbai.gov.in

Income Tax, Mumbai has invited applications for Inspector, MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Income Tax at incometaxmumbai.gov.in. The last date to apply is till January 19, 2024. Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Apply for 291 Inspector, MTS and other posts(Representative Image)

This recruitment drive will fill up 291 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Inspector of Income Tax: 14 posts

Stenographer: 18 posts

Tax Assistant: 119 posts

Multi Tasking Staff: 137 posts

Canteen Attendant: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The meritorious sportspersons will be considered for appointment. Meritorious sportsperson will be selected as per the order of preference contained in the Department of Personnel and Training.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹200/- for all candidates. The fee is to be paid through online mode only and proof of the payment needs to be furnished with the application. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Income Tax.