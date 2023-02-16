Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Army to conduct CEE to recruit JCO, Agniveers & other ranks

Indian Army to conduct CEE to recruit JCO, Agniveers & other ranks

Published on Feb 16, 2023 05:55 PM IST

Indian Army has decided to conduct CEE to recruit JCO, Agniveers & other ranks post before recruitment rally. Candidates can check complete details below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Army has made modifications in their recruitment process and have decided to conduct Common Entrance Exam, CEE to recruit Junior Commissioned Officer / Other Ranks / Aginveers in the organisation. The examination will be conducted before the recruitment rally.

The online registration process begins from February 16, 2023 and will close on March 15, 2023. The computer based entrance exam will be conducted between April 17 to April 30, 2023 at approximately 175 - 180 Examination Centers all over India.

The selection process will comprise of three stages- first stage will be computer based online common entrance exam for all the registered candidates. The second stage is that all the shortlisted candidates will be called for recruitment rally at a location decided by respective Army Recruitment Office (AROs) where they will undergo Physical Fitness Test and Physical Measurement Test. The third stage is the medical test.

Candidates who want to apply for the CEE exam will have to make payment of 250/- during registration process. They can also select 5 places for appearing fir the examination.

Direct link to apply here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
