The online application process for 70 Assistant Commandant vacancies of the Indian Coast Guard begins today, February 19. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it online at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The application deadline is March 6, 2024. Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Apply for Assistant Commandant posts from today

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant recruitment: Vacancy details

General Duty (GD): 50 vacancies

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Tech (Engg/ Elect): 20 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for the posts:

For General Duty (GD) vacancies, candidates require a degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks.

For Technical (Mechanical) vacancies, candidates need an Engineering degree from a recognized university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks.

For Technical (Electrical/Electronics), an Engineering degree in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks is required.

Candidates should be 21-25 years old as on July 1, 2024.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant recruitment: Application fee

The application fee is ₹300 for all candidates, to be paid online using net banking or Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI. C

Candidates belonging to SC/ST category are exempted from paying the application fee.