Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / ISRO- Human Space Flight Centre to recruit junior translation officers
employment news

ISRO- Human Space Flight Centre to recruit junior translation officers

ISRO-HSFC has invited applications to recruit six junior translation officers. Candidates can apply latest by November 20.
ISRO- Human Space Flight Centre to recruit junior translation officers(File Photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications to recruit six junior translation officers. The application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of ISRO and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 20.

Apply online

ISRO job details

“The employees appointed will be governed by the National Pension System. In addition to Pay, ISRO provides free transport (in lieu of Transport Allowance), limited housing facility (in lieu of House Rent Allowance), advances for purchase of conveyance, construction of house, etc., Leave Travel Concession, Group Insurance, subsidized canteen facilities etc. subject to certain terms and conditions. ISRO also provides attractive medical benefits to its employees and eligible dependents,” ISRO has said.

Candidates will be selected through a written test and a skill test. Candidates have to secure minimum 60% marks in the written test to be declared qualified. The skill test would comprise two passages for precis writing, carrying 20 marks each; and two passages for translation from Hindi to English and vice versa, carrying 30 marks each.

RELATED STORIES

Regarding the final merit list, the ISRO has said, “The final selection will be done amongst qualified candidates, purely based on the scores obtained in the written test. From amongst candidates who qualify in the Skill test, with minimum 60% marks, empanelment shall be done in the order of marks obtained in the written test.”

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
isro jobs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) offers JRF, Scientist post

India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for Motor Vehicle Mechanic & other posts

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 posts against sports quota 

IIM Jammu Recruitment 2021: Apply for Non Faculty posts on iimj.ac.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP