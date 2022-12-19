ISRO recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for Scientist, Engineer through GATE

The application process for the post of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' through GATE in the Indian Space Research Organization will end on December 19. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.isro.gov.in.

“Candidates will be Screened-in for Interview on the basis of a valid GATE – 2021 or GATE – 2022 Scores. The GATE paper and the subject of qualifying degree of the candidates must be as per the disciplineas mentioned above in the table. Candidates are advised to be careful while filling their GATE Score(not GATE marks or GATE Rank), as the shortlisting will be based on the Scorefilled in the Application Form” reads the official notification

ISRO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 68 vacancies of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ through Gate score at e at constituent ISRO Centres.

ISRO recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹250 as an application fee. Candidates may make the payment ‘online’ using Internet Banking/Debit Card or ‘offline’ by visiting the nearest SBI Branch.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer 'SC' recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at isro.gov.in

Next, click on the Career section and select “Advt.No.ISRO:ICRB:01(1)(EMC):2022 dated 29.11.2022 for recruitment to the post of Sci/Engr 'SC' on the basis of GATE Score”

Fill out the application fee and upload all the required documents

Pay the fees and submit the form

Download and take the printout for future reference.

