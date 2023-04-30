Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician and other posts from May 4

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician and other posts from May 4

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2023 12:16 PM IST

ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 49 posts of Technician-A, Draughtsman-B, and Radiographer-A.

ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has notified vacancies for 49 posts of Technician-A, Draughtsman-B, and Radiographer-A. The applictaion process will commence on May 4 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.vssc.gov.in.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician and other posts from May 4

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 49 vacancies of which 43 vacancies are for the post of Technician-A, 5 vacancies are for the post of Draughtsman-B, and 1 vacancy is for the post of Radiographer-A.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of www.vssc.gov.in from May 4 till May 18. The detailed advertisement will be hosted on the official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
isro jobs vacancy
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP