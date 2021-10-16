Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / ISRO-IIRS to conduct walk-in interview for JRF, check details
employment news

ISRO-IIRS to conduct walk-in interview for JRF, check details

IIRS is a premier institute for capacity building and research in the field of Remote Sensing (RS) and Geoinformatics. The institute will conduct interview to offer 16 JRFs.
ISRO-IIRS to conduct walk-in interview for JRF, check details(File Photo)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 01:26 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), ISRO will conduct a walk-in interview from October 22 to October 29 to offer 16 junior research fellowships (JRF). Candidates have to report at IIRS Security Inspection, IIRS, ISRO/DOS, 4 Kalidas Road, Dehradun-248001. The reporting time for the interview is 8.30 am.

The application forms are available on the website of IIRS, ISRO. “Candidates will have to fill the interview application form and bring it on the date of walk-in interview along with the self-attested copies of all their educational qualification mark sheets/ degree certificates etc.,” the job notice reads.

IIRS is a premier institute for capacity building and research in the field of Remote Sensing (RS) and Geoinformatics.

“On the basis of candidate’s qualification and performance in interview, the selection panel will be declared based on merit,” the job notice reads.

“In case of large number of candidates appearing for walk-in interview then they may be interviewed on the next day, therefore, candidates are advised to accordingly make their necessary arrangement. In case of selection, at the time of joining the selected candidate’s qualifying degree, marksheet, NOC, certificates will be verified,” the notice adds.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates should go through the job notification for detailed information regarding educational qualification, age criteria and other details.

Job details

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
isro jobs iirs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Department of Biotechnology to recruit for Scientist ‘C’ posts

RFCL to recruit experienced professionals for manager, other posts

National Institute of Design, MP to recruit for various technical posts

HPCL to recruit research associates for HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP