ISRO-IIRS to conduct walk-in interview for JRF, check details

Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), ISRO will conduct a walk-in interview from October 22 to October 29 to offer 16 junior research fellowships (JRF). Candidates have to report at IIRS Security Inspection, IIRS, ISRO/DOS, 4 Kalidas Road, Dehradun-248001. The reporting time for the interview is 8.30 am.

The application forms are available on the website of IIRS, ISRO. “Candidates will have to fill the interview application form and bring it on the date of walk-in interview along with the self-attested copies of all their educational qualification mark sheets/ degree certificates etc.,” the job notice reads.

IIRS is a premier institute for capacity building and research in the field of Remote Sensing (RS) and Geoinformatics.

“On the basis of candidate’s qualification and performance in interview, the selection panel will be declared based on merit,” the job notice reads.

“In case of large number of candidates appearing for walk-in interview then they may be interviewed on the next day, therefore, candidates are advised to accordingly make their necessary arrangement. In case of selection, at the time of joining the selected candidate’s qualifying degree, marksheet, NOC, certificates will be verified,” the notice adds.

Candidates should go through the job notification for detailed information regarding educational qualification, age criteria and other details.

Job details

