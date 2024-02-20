 Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 55 Assistant posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 55 Assistant posts

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 55 Assistant posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 20, 2024 01:37 PM IST

Jharkhand High Court begins the online application process for 55 Assistant posts, deadline March 22.

The High Court of Jharkhand has begun the online application process for recruitment for the Assistant posts today, February 20. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 55 Assistant posts
Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 55 Assistant posts

Direct link to apply

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 Assistant posts in the High Court of Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates must be at least 21 years old, but not older than 35 years old for Un-reserved and EWS candidates, 37 years old for B.C.-I and B.C.-II candidates, 38 years old for female candidates (Un-reserved, EWS, B.C.-I and B.C.-II), and 40 years old for S.T. and S.C. candidates (for both male and female).

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee for candidates from the Unreserved, EWS, BC-I, and BC-II categories is Rs. 500, while candidates from the SC and ST categories must pay Rs. 125.

Jharkhand HC Assistant post 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Link for applying Online Application for the post of Assistant for High Court of Jharkhand, Vide advt. no, . 01/Accts./2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Download a copy and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On