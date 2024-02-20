Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 55 Assistant posts

The High Court of Jharkhand has begun the online application process for recruitment for the Assistant posts today, February 20. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 55 Assistant posts

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 Assistant posts in the High Court of Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates must be at least 21 years old, but not older than 35 years old for Un-reserved and EWS candidates, 37 years old for B.C.-I and B.C.-II candidates, 38 years old for female candidates (Un-reserved, EWS, B.C.-I and B.C.-II), and 40 years old for S.T. and S.C. candidates (for both male and female).

Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee for candidates from the Unreserved, EWS, BC-I, and BC-II categories is Rs. 500, while candidates from the SC and ST categories must pay Rs. 125.

Jharkhand HC Assistant post 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Link for applying Online Application for the post of Assistant for High Court of Jharkhand, Vide advt. no, . 01/Accts./2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Download a copy and take the printout for future reference.