JKPSC AE recruitment 2023: 36 Assistant Engineers (Civil) posts on offer

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. The application process will commence on May 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from June 30 to July 2.

JKPSC AE recruitment 2023: Apply for Assistant Engineers (Civil) posts from May 30

JKPSC AE recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department.

JKPSC AE recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper limit of the candidates should be 40 years.

JKPSC AE recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

JKPSC AE recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹1000 as an application fee. Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay a fee of ₹1000, while those from the reserved category should pay ₹500. Candidates for PHC are excused from paying the fee.