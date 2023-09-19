JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply on jkpsc.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will close the registration window for Civil Judge (Junior Division) recruitment 2023 today, September 19. Eligible candidates can submit their forms at jkpsc.nic.in. Previously, the application deadline was September 17 which was later extended. JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today on jkpsc.nic.in

This recruitment drive is being organised to fill a total of 69 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division).

Candidates who are at least 18 and not more than 35 years old as on January 1, 2023 can apply for these vacancies.

Minimum education requirement for these posts is a bachelor’s degree in Law or

Qualification as a Barrister from England or Northern Ireland or

A member of the faculty of advocates in Scotland or any other equivalent law degree recognized by the Government of India.

The application fee for general category candidates is ₹1,000. For reserved categories, the fee is ₹500.

There is no application fee for PHC candidates.

The preliminary examination of this recruitment drive will be conducted on October 8. For more details, check the notice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here