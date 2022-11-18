JKSSB recruitment 2022: Admit card releasing soon for CBT scheduled for Nov 29

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will soon release the admit card for the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) scheduled to be held on November 29, 2022. The examination will be conducted for Advertisement Notification No.s 04, 05, 06, 07 of 2020 & 01, 02, 03, 05 of 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB recruitment exam admit card will be released on November 22 and candidates will be able to download the admit card till November 25. This Admit Card is issued only to inform the candidates about the Exam City, Exam Date and Exam Time for the candidate.

The final/ level- 2 admit card will be released on the website three days prior to the examination on November 26.

Notification here

JKSSB recruitment 2022: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference