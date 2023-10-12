Join Indian Navy 2024: Apply for 224 SSC Officers post at joinindiannavy.gov.in, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 12, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Indian Navy will recruit candidates for SSC Officers. Candidates can apply for 224 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Indian Navy has invited applications for Short Service Commission Officers for various entries -June 2024 course. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Navy at joinindianavy.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 224 posts in the organization.

The registration process was started on October 7 and will end on October 29, 2023. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details, selection process and other information.

Vacancy Details

  • General Service {GS(X)/ Hydro Cadre}: 40 posts
  • Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 8 posts
  • Naval Air Operations Officer (erstwhile Observer): 18 posts
  • Pilot: 20 posts
  • Logistics: 20 posts
  • Education: 18 posts
  • Engineering Branch {General Service (GS)}: 30 posts
  • Electrical Branch {General Service (GS)}: 50 posts
  • Naval Constructor: 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection process

Shortlisting of application will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalised using formulae mentioned in Join Indian Navy website. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS (provided by candidates in their application form). For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Navy.

