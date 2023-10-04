News / Education / Employment News / Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Apply for 412 posts at kolkatapolice.gov.in

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Apply for 412 posts at kolkatapolice.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 04, 2023 05:59 PM IST

Kolkata Police will recruit candidates for Driver posts. The complete details is given below.

Kolkata Police has invited applications for Driver/ Police Driver posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Kolkata Police at kolkatapolice.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 412 posts in the organization.

Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Apply for 412 posts at kolkatapolice.gov.in
Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Apply for 412 posts at kolkatapolice.gov.in

The last date to apply for the post is till October 9, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 40 years of age. The candidate must have passed Class 8 from a recognized School. Must possess valid transport license. At lease 3 years experience of driving in any government organization/ quasi government organization/ registered pvt. Ltd. co. etc.

Selection Process

Ther selection process comprises of driving test and interview. After driving test and interview, a merit list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in both the parts. Provisionally selected candidates will have to undergo a medical fitness test at Kolkata Police Hospital.

Where to send applications

The application form duly filled should be submitted personally in the drop box during office hours to be kept at “Police Training School, 247, A.J.C Bose Road, Kolkata- 700027.

Detailed Notification Here

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out