LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Last date today to register at licindia.in, link here

Life Insurance Corporation of India will close down the registration process for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 on January 31, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the post of Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) can do it through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The last date for printing your application is till February 15, 2023 and the last date for online fee payment is till January 31, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the post can follow the simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

Click on LIC careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the link to apply.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Press submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For all other candidates, the application fee + intimation fees is Rs700 + transaction fees + GST; for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PwBD categories, the fee is ₹85 + transaction charges. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LIC.