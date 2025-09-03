LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of LIC Housing at lichousing.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 192 posts in the organisation. LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 192 posts, check details on lichousing.com(HT file)

The registration process will end on September 22, 2025. The last date to pay the examination fee to BSFI Sector Skill Council of India is September 24, 2025. Entrance exam will be held on October 1, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed graduation in any stream as on September 1, 2025 but not before September 1, 2021.

Written Test

The written exam will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions on Basic

Banking, Investment and Insurance along with Quantitative/Reasoning/Digital/Computer Literacy/English. The exam duration is for 60 minutes and the exam will be held online.

Candidates shortlisted based on the entrance examination result will be invited for Document Verification & Personal Interview at LIC HFL offices

Examination Fee

The examination fee is ₹944 for general category and OBC, ₹798 for SC, ST and female candidates and ₹472/- for PwBD candidates.

Apprenticeship period

The apprenticeship period is for 12 months. The apprenticeship will begin on November 1, 2025. The monthly stipend is ₹12000. For more related details candidates can check the official website of LIC HFL.