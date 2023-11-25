MHA, IB to recruit for 995 ACIO II/ Executive posts, registration to begin today at mha.gov.in

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer- Grade II/Executive. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in and also on ncs.gov.in.

MHA, IB to recruit for 995 ACIO II/ Executive posts

The registration process will begin on November 25 and will end on December 15, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 995 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

UR: 377 posts

EWS: 129 posts

OBC: 222 posts

SC: 134 posts

ST: 133 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply should have graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized university. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Selection Process

The section process comprises of written test and an interview. The written examination consists of two tiers- Tier I and Tier II. Tier I will consist of 100 objection type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each. The duration of the exam is for 1 hour. Tier II will have descriptive type paper of 50 marks. The duration of the exam is for 1 hour. Interview or Tier III will be for 100 marks. Candidates appearing in interviews may be subject to Psychometric/ Aptitude test which will be a part of interview. Check other government jobs here

Examination Fees

The examination fee is ₹100 and the recruitment processing charges is ₹450/-. Male candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay the examination fees and processing charges will be paid by all candidates. The payment can be made online via SBI EPAY LITE through Debit cards, Credit cards, Internet Banking, UPI, SBI challan etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA.