MP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Registration for 138 posts ends on December 18 at mphc.gov.in

MP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Registration for 138 posts ends on December 18 at mphc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 16, 2023 03:46 PM IST

MP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 registration will end on December 18, 2023. The direct link to apply is given here.

Madhya Pradesh High Court will close the registration process for MP High Court on December 18, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh high court (File Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 138 posts in the organisation. The age limit of the candidates should be between 21 to 35 years of age to apply for the posts.

Direct link to apply for MP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023

MP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MP High Court at mphc.gov.in.
  • Click on recruitment/ result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on application link.
  • Click on the registration process and register yourself.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 977/- for unreserved category, 577/- for PWD/ SC/ ST/ OBC Candidates of MP State. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPHC.

