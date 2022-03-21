MSC Bank recruitment 2022: Apply for vacancies of Treasury Specialized Officers
The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank has invited online applications for the recruitment of Treasury Specialized Officers. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is March 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MSC Bank at www.mscbank.com or ibps.in.
MSC Bank recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8 vacancies out of which 4 vacancies are for the post of treasury domestic dealer, 1 vacancy is for the post of treasury forex dealer, and 3 vacancies are for the post of treasury mid office/back office.
MSC Bank recruitment age limit: The candidates age should not be less than 23 years and not more than 35 years.
MSC Bank recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1770 includes GST for all category candidates.
MSC Bank recruitment: Know How to apply
Visit the MSC Bank's website at www.mscbank.com
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Click on the apply link
Register and fill the application form
Pay the application fee
Submit the application form
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:
