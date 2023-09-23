National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development will end the registration process for NABARD Assistant Manager 2023 recruitment on September 23, 2023. The direct link to apply for the posts is available below or can be checked on the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. NABARD Assistant Manager 2023 registration ends today at nabard.org, link here

The online preliminary examination will be conducted on October 16, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 150 posts in the organisation.

To apply for the assistant manager posts, candidates should have Bachelor’s degree in any subject from any recognised University/ Institution with minimum of 60 percent marks. Follow the steps given below to apply online.

NABARD Assistant Manager 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of NABARD at nabard.org.

Click on career link available on the main page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the apply online link for Assistant Manager.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 150/- for SC/ST/PWD category candidates and ₹800/- for all others. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NABARD.

