Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NCERT Recruitment 2023: 347 non-academic posts notified, apply from April 29

NCERT Recruitment 2023: 347 non-academic posts notified, apply from April 29

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2023 02:22 PM IST

National Council for Education. Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting applications for 347 Non-academic posts.

The National Council for Education. Research and Training (NCERT) has notified applications for 347 Non-academic posts. The application process will begin on April 29. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. The last date for submission of online applications will be 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News dated 29 April to 5 May 2023.

NCERT Recruitment 2023: 347 non-academic posts notified

The NCERT Headquarters, NIE and CIET in New Delhi, PSSCIVE in Bhopal, Five RIEs in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore, and Shillong, as well as the RPDCs of the Publication Division in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Gauhati, and Kolkata.

For this recruiting drive, skill tests and interviews will be conducted as applicable.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ncert recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP