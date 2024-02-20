NCL Assistant Foreman 2024 admit card released; download link here

NCL has released the admit card for the Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee) Grade-C, Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) (Trainee) Grade-C and Assistant Foreman (Electrical) (Trainee) Grade-C. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.nclcil.in. NCL Assistant Foreman 2024 admit card released

The NCL Assistant Foreman examination will be conducted on March 4, 2024. The duration of the examination is 90 minutes. The details of the examination centre are available on the admit card.

NCL Assistant Foreman 2024 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.nclcil.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Notice for downloading Admit Card for Computer Based Test to be held for selection to the posts of Supervisory Positions i.e. Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee) Grade-C, Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) (Trainee) Grade-C and Assistant Foreman (Electrical) (Trainee) Grade-C notified vide Employment Notification no. 22 dated: 09.01.2024”.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.