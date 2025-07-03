NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 266 posts at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, link here

National Insurance Company Limited, NICL will close the registration process for Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists) posts on July 3, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 266 posts, link here

The registration process was started on June 12, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 266 posts in the organisation.

The Phase I examination will be held on July 20 and the Phase II examination will be held on August 31, 2025.

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: How to check

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

2. Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Administrative Officers link.

4. Register yourself and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for all candidates and ₹250/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment of application fee should be done through online mode.

The selection process comprises of exams in two phases- Phase I which is preliminary examination and Phase II which is main examination and interview.

Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests (Multiple Choice type Questions) for 100 marks will be conducted online (applicable for all disciplines). This test would be of 60 minutes duration consisting of 3 sections (with separate timings for each section). For more related details candidates can check the official website of NICL.