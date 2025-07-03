Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 266 posts at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 03, 2025 09:40 AM IST

NICL will close the registration process for Administrative Officer posts. The direct link to apply is given here. 

National Insurance Company Limited, NICL will close the registration process for Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists) posts on July 3, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 266 posts, link here

The registration process was started on June 12, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 266 posts in the organisation.

The Phase I examination will be held on July 20 and the Phase II examination will be held on August 31, 2025.

Direct link to apply for NICL AO Recruitment 2025

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: How to check 

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

2. Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Administrative Officers link.

4. Register yourself and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 1000/- for all candidates and 250/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment of application fee should be done through online mode.

The selection process comprises of exams in two phases- Phase I which is preliminary examination and Phase II which is main examination and interview.

Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests (Multiple Choice type Questions) for 100 marks will be conducted online (applicable for all disciplines). This test would be of 60 minutes duration consisting of 3 sections (with separate timings for each section). For more related details candidates can check the official website of NICL.

