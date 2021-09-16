NISER Bhubaneswar to recruit Assistant Personnel Officers (APO)

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar has invited applications to fill vacancies in assistant personnel officer posts. A total of 5 vacancies will be filled. The application form for this recruitment is available on the official website of the institute. The deadline for submission of the application form is November 15.

CA (Inter) or ICWA (Inter) or Graduate with minimum 55% marks or Post Graduate in any discipline from recognized university having 8 years of relevant experience in Govt. /Govt. Aided Organizations or Institutions/PSU in the areas of Administration /Establishment /Academics /Legal /Accounts / Finance / Stores / Purchase etc within 35 years of age as on November 15 are eligible for this post. Candidates seeking reservation benefits can check the official website for details.

“The candidates are expected to work in the areas of General Administration, Establishment, Academics, Legal, Accounts, Finance, Stores, Purchases, etc of the institute. Institute can also assign any other job as deemed fit or transfer to any other section as and when required,” NISER has informed candidates.

NISER Bhubaneswar, has been setup at Jatni in Khurda District of Odisha by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India as a unique institution of its kind pursuing undergraduate and post-graduate education in sciences combined with frontline research.