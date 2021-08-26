NTA to fill 411 vacancies in Allahabad High Court, graduates eligible to apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications to fill vacancies in review officer, assistant review officer and computer assistant posts in the Establishment of High Court, Allahabad under the Allahabad High Court Officers and Staff (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 1976. The application forms are available on the official website of the NTA and the deadline for the submission of application forms is September 16.

For the post of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer candidates can apply for both the posts in a common application form and have to pay required fee separately for each post. For the post of Computer Assistant candidates can apply in a separate application form and have to pay required fee.

Graduates with the required computer qualifications are eligible for all the posts. The age limit for the computer assistant post is 18-35 years as on July 1, 2021 and for other posts, it is 21-35 years.

“The Objective Type Test and Computer Knowledge Test shall be conducted in Computer Based Test Module (CBT Module). The information regarding Date, Time and Venue of the Examination/Tests shall be intimated to the candidates through online admit cards only,” the NTA has said.

