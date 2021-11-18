Odisha: OPSC to fill 80 positions of Assistant Director (Law)

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications to recruit 80 assistant director (law) in group B of Odisha Secretariat Service in the Home Department. The application process will begin on November 26 and the deadline for the submission of the forms is December 24.

Candidates between 23 and 35 years of age with bachelor’s degree in law and having knowledge in computer applications are eligible for the post.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam, skill test in computer application and viva voce, the Commission has said. The written exam will carry 360 marks, the skill test 40 marks and the viva voce 50 marks. The qualifying mark for written exam is 45% for unreserved and SEBC candidates and 40% for SC and ST candidates in each paper, the OPSC has said. The written exam will be held at Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.

