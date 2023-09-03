ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2500 posts at ongcindia.com
ONCG will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at ongcindia.com.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ONGC at ongcindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 2500 posts in the organization.
The registration process was started on September 1 and will end on September 20, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
Opening date of application: September 1, 2023
Closing date of application: September 20, 2023
Date of result/ selection: October 5, 2023
Eligibility Criteria
- Graduate Apprentice: B.A / B.Com / B.Sc / B.B.A/ B.E./ B.Tech
- Diploma Apprentice: Diploma
- Trade Apprentice: 10th/ 12th/ ITI
The age limit should be between 18 years to 24 years as on September 20, 2023.
Selection Process
Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination as stipulated in the advertisement. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered.
Pay Scale
- Graduate Apprentice: 9000/-
- Diploma Apprentice: 8000/-
- Trade Apprentice: 7000/-.
For more related details candidates can check the official site of ONGC.
Detailed Notification Here
