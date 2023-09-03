News / Education / Employment News / ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2500 posts at ongcindia.com

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2500 posts at ongcindia.com

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 03, 2023 12:19 PM IST

ONCG will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at ongcindia.com.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ONGC at ongcindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 2500 posts in the organization.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2500 posts at ongcindia.com
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2500 posts at ongcindia.com

The registration process was started on September 1 and will end on September 20, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: September 1, 2023

Closing date of application: September 20, 2023

Date of result/ selection: October 5, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

  • Graduate Apprentice: B.A / B.Com / B.Sc / B.B.A/ B.E./ B.Tech
  • Diploma Apprentice: Diploma
  • Trade Apprentice: 10th/ 12th/ ITI

The age limit should be between 18 years to 24 years as on September 20, 2023.

Selection Process

Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination as stipulated in the advertisement. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered.

Pay Scale

  • Graduate Apprentice: 9000/-
  • Diploma Apprentice: 8000/-
  • Trade Apprentice: 7000/-.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of ONGC.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out