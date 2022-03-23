ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 36 Jr. & Associate Consultant posts

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Consultant and Associate Consultant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ONGC on ongcindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till March 30, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Junior Consultant: 14 Posts

Associate Consultant: 22 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Monthly Remuneration

Associate Consultant (E4 & E5 Level): ₹66000.00 (inclusive of all) + ₹ 2000.00 (maximum) communication facilities against submission of invoice.

Junior Consultant (Up to E3 Level): ₹40000.00 (inclusive of all) + ₹ 2000.00 (maximum) communication facilities against submission of invoice.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of written test and interview. The written test and interview date, venue and reporting time will be intimated to shortlisted candidates in due course through e-mails. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ONGC.