Patna High Court recruitment 2022: Apply for 45 vacancies of Personal Assistant
- Patna High Court recruitment 2022: Application process begins from April 18 apply till May 5.
High Court of Judicature at Patna on April 15 begin the online application process for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant on contract basis. The application process will end on May 5. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Patna High Court at patnahighcourt.gov.in.
Patna High Court recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 45 vacancies of Personal Assistant.
Patna High Court recruitment age limit: Candidates age should be between age of 18 to 37 years as on the last date of submission of application form.
Patna High Court recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should posses Graduation in any subject from a recognised university/institution, as well as a Certificate of English Shorthand and a Diploma/ Certificate of at least six months' Course in Computer Application from a recognised institution on the last day of online application submission.
Patna High Court recruitment: Know how to apply
Visit to the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab
Click on “Online Application for engagement to the post of Personal Assistant on contract basis”
Fill up the details and upload the required documents
Submit the application form
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here
