PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration ends today; eligibility, link to apply

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will close the PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration window today, March 31. Interested ones who have yet to apply can submit their forms at pminternship.mca.gov.in. PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration ends today

Candidates need to first register, then create a profile and apply for opportunities across different sectors. There are no registration or application fees.

Direct link to apply

Under this scheme, selected ones will get a monthly assistance of ₹4,500 from the government and ₹500 from the industry. In addition, they will get a one-time grant of ₹6,000 for incidentals

They will also be eligible for insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed high school or higher secondary school, have a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic institute, or be graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc.

Candidates should be between 21 and 24 years of age on the last date for application submission.

Only Indian nationals can apply

Candidate should not be employed full-time and should not be pursuing full-time education.

Candidates enrolled in online/ distance learning programmes can apply.

The PM Internship Scheme is separate from all the existing schemes related to skill development, apprenticeships, internships, student training programmes, etc., and is being implemented across all the states and UTs of India. It will run independently from all such central and state schemes.

Through this scheme, the youth will gain 12 months of exposure to real-life business environments across different professions and employment opportunities.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.