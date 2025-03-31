Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration ends today; eligibility, link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 31, 2025 03:30 PM IST

Candidates need to register, create a profile, and apply for opportunities across different sectors. There are no registration or application fees.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will close the PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration window today, March 31. Interested ones who have yet to apply can submit their forms at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration ends today
PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration ends today

Candidates need to first register, then create a profile and apply for opportunities across different sectors. There are no registration or application fees.

Direct link to apply

Under this scheme, selected ones will get a monthly assistance of 4,500 from the government and 500 from the industry. In addition, they will get a one-time grant of 6,000 for incidentals

They will also be eligible for insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Also read: AICTE Student Development Schemes: Know about scholarships, fellowships, internships and other educational schemes

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility criteria

  • Candidates should have passed high school or higher secondary school, have a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic institute, or be graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc.
  • Candidates should be between 21 and 24 years of age on the last date for application submission.
  • Only Indian nationals can apply
  • Candidate should not be employed full-time and should not be pursuing full-time education.
  • Candidates enrolled in online/ distance learning programmes can apply.

The PM Internship Scheme is separate from all the existing schemes related to skill development, apprenticeships, internships, student training programmes, etc., and is being implemented across all the states and UTs of India. It will run independently from all such central and state schemes.

Through this scheme, the youth will gain 12 months of exposure to real-life business environments across different professions and employment opportunities.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Employment News / PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration ends today; eligibility, link to apply
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On