PSSSB Punjab Patwari result 2023 announced on sssb.punjab.gov.in, direct link

PSSSB Punjab Patwari Result 2023: Punjab Government's Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced written examination results held for the post of Patwari. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment drive and appeared for the written examination can go to sssb.punjab.gov.in and check their results. The direct link is provided below.

PSSSB Punjab Patwari result 2023 out on sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB has also issued Patwari exam final answer keys along with results.

The ongoing recruitment drive is to fill a total of 710 Patwari posts. Online registrations for this ended on April 2.

Final answer key, result of Patwari exam 2023: Direct link

How to check PSSSB Punjab Patwari result 2023

Go to sssb.punjab.gov.in. Now, go to the result page. Click on the link to check final answer key or written result. Download the final key/check result using roll number.

For further information regarding this recruitment drive, candidates are advised to visit the official website of PSSSB.