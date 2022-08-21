Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Apply for over 2000 vacancies from August 22

The application process to fill 2756 vacancies of Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk in Rajasthan High Court will commence on August 22 at 1 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hcraj.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of application fee is September 22 till 5 pm.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹500 as application fee.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on January 1 2023.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2756 vacancies of Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk in Rajasthan High Court.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment educational qualification: Candidates must posses graduation degree from any university recognized by government.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here: