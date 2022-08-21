Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Apply for over 2000 vacancies from August 22

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Apply for over 2000 vacancies from August 22

employment news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 01:33 PM IST

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Applications are invited for 2756 vacancies.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Over 2000 clerk and other posts notified(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

The application process to fill 2756 vacancies of Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk in Rajasthan High Court will commence on August 22 at 1 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hcraj.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of application fee is September 22 till 5 pm.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 500 as application fee.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on January 1 2023.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2756 vacancies of Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk in Rajasthan High Court.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment educational qualification: Candidates must posses graduation degree from any university recognized by government.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan high court
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP