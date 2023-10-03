RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Tomorrow last date to apply for 450 posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in

The application process to fill 450 posts of Assistant in the Reserve Bank of India will end tomorrow, October 4. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 450 vacancies for Assistant-2023’ in the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI Assistant 2023 online preliminary exam is expected to take place on October 21 and 23, while the RBI Assistant 2023 main exam is likely to take place on December 2.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 20 to 28 years. Candidates born not earlier than September 2, 1995, and not later than September 1, 2003.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹450 for GEN/OBC/EWS and for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS candidates the application fee is ₹50.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC. Candidates belonging to the Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate of a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defence service.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

On the homepage, click on "Recruitment for the Post of Assistant - 2023"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Take print for future reference.