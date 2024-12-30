RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024 News Live: How to check UG, graduate exam schedule when released
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have not announced exam dates for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment examination yet. Dates for the RRB NTPC UG, graduate-level examinations will be announced on the official websites of RRBs. In the exam schedule, RRBs will also mention tentative dates when admit cards and exam city intimation slips will be released. ...Read More
RRBs started the registration process for the graduate level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 20.
For undergraduate posts, the application process started on September 14 and ended on October 27.
The selection process for UG and Graduate-Level posts will consist of a two-stage computer-based Test (CBT 1 and CBT 2) followed by a computer-based Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (CBAT/CBTST), wherever applicable.
This recruitment drive will fill 11558 vacancies. Of these, 8,113 are for graduate-level posts, and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts.
Graduate-level posts
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Undergraduate level posts
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Admit card, exam city details release date will be mentioned in the schedule
In the exam schedule, RRBs will also mention when exam city details and admit cards will be released.
For recruitment exams conducted earlier this year, RRBs announced exam city details 10 days before the exam and admit cards were released 4 days prior to the exam date.
RRB official websites list
Candidates can check the list of RRB official websites here.
Where to check RRB NTPC exam dates when announced
Exam dates for the NTPC recruitment examination have not been announced yet. When released, candidates can check it on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).