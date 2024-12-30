Edit Profile
    RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024 News Live: How to check UG, graduate exam schedule when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 30, 2024 9:05 AM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024 News Live: RRBs will announce dates for the NTPC UG, PG examinations on their official websites.
    RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024 News Live: Know where and how to check exam dates when announced
    RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024 News Live: Know where and how to check exam dates when announced

    Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have not announced exam dates for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment examination yet. Dates for the RRB NTPC UG, graduate-level examinations will be announced on the official websites of RRBs. In the exam schedule, RRBs will also mention tentative dates when admit cards and exam city intimation slips will be released. ...Read More

    RRBs started the registration process for the graduate level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 20.

    For undergraduate posts, the application process started on September 14 and ended on October 27.

    The selection process for UG and Graduate-Level posts will consist of a two-stage computer-based Test (CBT 1 and CBT 2) followed by a computer-based Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (CBAT/CBTST), wherever applicable.

    This recruitment drive will fill 11558 vacancies. Of these, 8,113 are for graduate-level posts, and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts.

    Graduate-level posts

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Undergraduate level posts

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 30, 2024 9:02 AM IST

    Admit card, exam city details release date will be mentioned in the schedule

    In the exam schedule, RRBs will also mention when exam city details and admit cards will be released.

    For recruitment exams conducted earlier this year, RRBs announced exam city details 10 days before the exam and admit cards were released 4 days prior to the exam date.

    Dec 30, 2024 8:57 AM IST

    RRB official websites list

    Candidates can check the list of RRB official websites here.

    Dec 30, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    Where to check RRB NTPC exam dates when announced

    Exam dates for the NTPC recruitment examination have not been announced yet. When released, candidates can check it on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).

