RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024 News Live: How to check UG, graduate exam schedule when released

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024 News Live: Know where and how to check exam dates when announced

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have not announced exam dates for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment examination yet. Dates for the RRB NTPC UG, graduate-level examinations will be announced on the official websites of RRBs. In the exam schedule, RRBs will also mention tentative dates when admit cards and exam city intimation slips will be released. ...Read More

RRBs started the registration process for the graduate level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 20.

For undergraduate posts, the application process started on September 14 and ended on October 27.

The selection process for UG and Graduate-Level posts will consist of a two-stage computer-based Test (CBT 1 and CBT 2) followed by a computer-based Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (CBAT/CBTST), wherever applicable.

This recruitment drive will fill 11558 vacancies. Of these, 8,113 are for graduate-level posts, and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts.

Graduate-level posts

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

Undergraduate level posts

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies