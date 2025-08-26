RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live Update: Steps to download CBT 1 results when released

RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live Update: Check the steps to download CBT 1 results when out. (Representative image/Arvind Yadav/HT file)

RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live Update: The Railway Recruitment Boards are expected to release the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared for the first Computer Based Test (CBT 1) for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts will be able to check and download their results on the official website of the regional RRBs, once released....Read More

Notably, the board has already released the RRB NTPC provisional answer key on July 1, and invited candidates to raise objection till July 6, 2025.

Candidates had to pay ₹50 as bank charges per question challenged.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. There were 100 questions, each worth one mark. There are also negative marking in the exam, wherein 1/3 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.

Meanwhile, RRBs are also expected to release the scorecard and cut-off details along with the result.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill up 8113 graduate-level posts in the organisation. These includes 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post.

RRB NTPC Results 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when out:

Visit the official website of RRBs. Click on RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on RRB NTPC results, direct link, cutoff details, and more.