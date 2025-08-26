RRB NTPC 2025 Graduate CBT 1 Result Date expected today: Report

The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2025 for graduate level posts in due course. The first Computer Based Test was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025. RRB NTPC 2025 Graduate CBT 1 exam was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. (PTI file)

While candidates eagerly wait for the results, a report by The Indian Express has claimed that the railway recruitment board may notify date for releasing the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2025 on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

According to the report, the board will be conducting a meeting to discuss the results for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 2025.

The report further quoted a senior railway official who said that an announcement on the result date is expected by the end of the day.

While Hindustan Times Digital has no confirmation about the result date so far, candidates who appeared for CBT 1 of the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts will be able to check and download their results on the official website of the regional RRBs, when the scores are out.

RRBs are also expected to release the scorecard and cut-off details along with the result.

Notably, candidates had to attempt 100 questions, each worth one mark.

There are also negative marking in the exam, wherein 1/3 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.

Following the exam, the board released the RRB NTPC provisional answer key on July 1, and invited candidates to raise objection till July 6, 2025. Candidates needed to pay ₹50 as bank charges per question challenged.

Number of vacancies

RRBs aims to fill up 8113 graduate-level posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. These includes the following posts:

1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor 994 vacancies for Station Master 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post

RRB NTPC Results 2025: Steps to download the result when out

Candidates can check the results when out by following the steps given below:

Go to the official website of the regional RRB. Click on RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Download the result. Keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.